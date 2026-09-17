St. Paul Elder Services names new president

St. Paul Elder Services welcomed Morgan Hinkley as its new president.

Hinkley brings more than 20 years of mission-driven leadership experience across healthcare, senior living, long-term care, assisted living, memory care and community-based services. A licensed nursing home administrator, Hinkley has led operations in nonprofit and multi-state organizations including LeadingAge Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Association of County Nursing Homes, Park View Health Center, Brewster Village and Aurora Health Care.

She has also held board positions for LeadingAge Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Association of County Nursing Homes and has served on various industry-wide committees with LeadingAge Wisconsin, Care Providers of Minnesota and the American Health Care Association. Most recently, she served as manager of mission operations for Goodwill North Central Wisconsin.

“I am honored to join St. Paul Elder Services and to serve alongside a team so deeply committed to its mission,” said Hinkley. “The dignity, compassion and quality of care that define this organization reflect my own values, and I look forward to continuing the great work of the communities St. Paul has made home for so many.”