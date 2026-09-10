Startups sought for UWGB accelerator with food, nutrition and beverage focus

Global venture firm and startup accelerator, gener8tor, in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay announced the inaugural UW-Green Bay Investment Accelerator powered by gener8tor, will begin in January 2027.

The accelerator will invest in five high-growth startups per cohort, prioritizing founders advancing the future of food, nutrition and beverage through technology, innovation, and scalable business solutions. Food, nutrition and beverage is a key focus, but the accelerator stays open to exceptional startups across all industries. Applications are open through Sept. 21, 2026.

Accepted startups receive a $100,000 equity investment and engage in 12 weeks of intensive mentorship-driven programming alongside a network of experienced operators, investors, and industry leaders.

The program is designed to attract venture-backed companies to Northeast Wisconsin while helping local entrepreneurs access capital, mentorship and national investor networks. By doing so, these founders become embedded in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and broader business community to scale into commercialized enterprises, which create local jobs, enhance tax base, and add to the quality of life in Northeast Wisconsin.

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Gener8tor is recruiting startups nationally for the accelerator in an effort to support homegrown companies while also attracting high-growth startups to relocate to Northeastern Wisconsin.

“We’re thankful for the support of great partners like WEDC and Brown County that bring high growth venture fundable companies to Northeast Wisconsin and build the startup density in the region,” said Alan Peters, economic development executive at UW-Green Bay and Brown County.

The accelerator is also supported by the Cheese Wedge Consortium, including the New North, Phoenix Innovation Park, EO Wisconsin, Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation, Michael Best and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

“We’re thrilled to partner with UW-Green Bay to bring this program to life and support exciting, scalable innovation in crucial industries like manufacturing and nutrition in Green Bay,” said Clayton Custer, gener8tor gBETA Managing Director. “We’ve seen the incredible economic impact the Investment Accelerator can have in other regions of Wisconsin, and we’re excited to bring that same impact to Brown County.”

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At the end of the accelerator, startup founders will pitch their companies to investors, community partners and the public at a showcase event.

Startup companies and founders interested in learning more about the UW-Green Bay Investment Accelerator powered by gener8tor or applying to a future program are encouraged to visit the program website.