State economy ranks in top 10 according to survey

A new survey of economists shows some states are doing well in spite of challenges like President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Count Wisconsin among them.

CNBC sent a Fed Survey to economists over a year ago to predict where the economy would be, and despite risks like inflation and the war in Iran, some states are moving forward.

Wisconsin is ranked 10th thanks to economic factors like job growth, major companies headquartered in the state and the state’s fiscal health.

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Specifically, the dairy state has seen an uptick in new businesses since the pandemic according to a May study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, with a 20.2% increase in new small businesses between 2020 and 2025.

Research firm Construction Coverage gathered data for CNBC that ranked Wisconsin No. 12 in an index of one-, two- and three-year new business survival rates. The state’s cows and crops also got a mention, as it is so large of an economy on its own, despite the China and soybean debacle last year due to Trump’s tariffs.

Such policies proved to be temporary, as the Supreme Court ruled in February that many of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs weren’t legal.

Overall, the state was rated a B, had a real GDP of $359.6 billion in 2025, has a stable debt rating and outlook, and is in overall good shape.