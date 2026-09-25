Stephenson National Bank breaks ground in Hobart

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust broke ground on a full-service branch in the village of Hobart.

Expected to open in spring 2027, the branch will be the first bank located within the village of Hobart.

“From our earliest conversations about Hobart, we recognized it as a community we wanted to be part of,” said Greg Salmen, SNBT president and chief executive officer. “While Hobart continues to grow, it has maintained a strong sense of community and local pride that aligns with our values as a community bank. We see significant opportunities here and look forward to serving the families, businesses and organizations helping shape the future of this community.”

The new branch will strengthen SNBT’s presence in the greater Green Bay market where it already has a loan office. Headquartered in Marinette SNBT has offices in Oconto, Pembine, Wausaukee and Crivitz as well as two in Upper Michigan.