Study: Calumet, Door and Fond du Lac counties are agritourism draws

Agricultural Tourism generated more than $765 million for Wisconsin’s economy in 2025, according to a new economic impact study conducted by the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association.

Three Northeast Wisconsin counties – Door, Fond du Lac and Calumet – were among the most visited in the state. Fond du Lac County had 500,000 agritourism visitors, Door County had 453,000 visitors and Calumet County had 154,000 visitors.

Considering there are 72 counties in Wisconsin, it’s pretty amazing that Calumet is named in the top 10 counties in Wisconsin of ag-tourism visitors,” said Bonnie Keyes, owner of one of the county’s and state’s most popular agritourism destinations, Mulberry Lane Farm in Hilbert/St. John.

Door and Fond du Lac counties also ranked in the top 10 for spending.

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The study analyzed 2025 visitor data from a sample of 240 agricultural tourism destinations across Wisconsin. Collectively, those

destinations welcomed more than 4.3 million visitors from the state and beyond the borders.

“For the first time, we have data that directly shows how visitors to Wisconsin’s agricultural destinations boosted rural

economies,” WATA Executive Director Sheila Everhart said. “Agriculture and Tourism are critical to our state’s economy

and reputation, and now we have the hard numbers to show just how important agricultural tourism is.”

The study, which was funded through a United Stated Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant (USDA SCBG), used real visitor data and spending habits to identify the total economic impact of the study’s sample destinations.

See more at Media – Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association.