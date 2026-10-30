Study finds continuing decline in truck drivers

The number of people licensed to drive heavy trucks in Wisconsin dropped 8.9% from 2010 to 2025, even as more goods were shipped on state highways, according to an analysis by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Seventy percent of the goods, by weight, that move through Wisconsin do so on highways. These shipments grew by 33% between 2019 and 2023, and federal officials project an additional 50% nationwide increase of freight shipped by truck by 2050.

But as our reliance on heavy trucks has grown, the number of people in Wisconsin licensed to drive them has dropped by more than 20,000 drivers, or 8.9%, over the past 15 years. The remaining drivers are also older than others on the road, which suggests the supply of them could shrink even further.

In 2025, the average age for all CDL holders was 51.4 years old, compared to 50.4 years old for all regular 18 and older, the minimum age to hold a CDL. New drivers do not seem to be replacing older drivers, as only 8.4% of commercial drivers are under 30 and fewer than a quarter are under 40.

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To increase the total number of drivers, state leaders have taken steps to increase access to training programs. In 2024, the Wisconsin Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers created a grant program to support residents seeking their first CDL. These grants are sent to driver training schools or employer-sponsored programs and cover up to $3,000 or half the cost of the training. In 2026, $250,000 in grants were awarded across the state through this program, enough to aid about 170 new license holders.

Some have suggested that autonomous vehicles will help fill the gap left by aging heavy truck drivers. Currently, state law requires that someone be behind the wheel and in control of any vehicle on the road at all times.

Read the full study here: Wisconsin Policy Forum | Fewer Drivers, Growing Needs