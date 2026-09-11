Sturgeon Bay: Where opportunity meets demand

Known as the gateway to Door County, Sturgeon Bay has long attracted visitors with its waterfront, maritime heritage, vibrant downtown and natural beauty. Today, the city is drawing something more — new residents, businesses and investment. Backed by a diverse economy, expanding housing and a commitment to strategic growth, Sturgeon Bay offers developers an exceptional opportunity to invest in a thriving community.

A diverse economy built for growth

Sturgeon Bay’s economy extends well beyond tourism. Manufacturing, health care, education, retail, hospitality, professional services and maritime industries provide a strong, year‑round economic foundation. Major employers, including Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, Door County Medical Center, Therma‑Tron‑X, Hatco Corporation and N.E.W. Industries, are complemented by more than 50 businesses operating within the city’s 380‑acre industrial park, employing more than 2,000 workers. This diverse employment base creates economic resilience while driving demand for housing, commercial development and neighborhood services.

A community where people want to be

The city’s appeal is strengthened by a flourishing arts and culture scene that enhances quality of life and supports economic vitality. A walkable downtown filled with locally owned businesses, galleries, theaters, live music, public art, and events and festivals has helped create a community where people choose to live, work and invest. Combined with exceptional outdoor recreation and a collaborative business environment, Sturgeon Bay offers the lifestyle today’s workforce values.

Demand driving development

Growth continues to fuel development opportunities. Since 2019, more than 400 residential units have been added through public and private investment, with additional housing planned or under construction. Even with this progress, housing demand continues to outpace supply, creating opportunities for residential, mixed‑use and workforce housing developments. A countywide housing study currently underway will help guide future investment and identify strategies to meet long‑term housing needs.

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A community ready for investment

With approximately 10,000 year‑round residents, a substantial seasonal population, and its role as the commercial hub and gateway to Door County, Sturgeon Bay provides businesses access to both a stable local market and a broader regional customer base supported by more than $686 million in annual visitor spending countywide. Strategic infrastructure investments, redevelopment opportunities, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and strong partnerships which continue to position the city for sustainable growth.

Whether investing in housing, retail, commercial development or business expansion, Sturgeon Bay offers the rare combination of economic diversity, market demand, collaborative leadership and an exceptional quality of life. It is a community investing in its future — and inviting others to invest alongside it.

CONTACT

Michelle Lawrie

Executive Director, DCEDC

920‑743‑3113 x 1

michelle@doorcountybusiness.com

doorcountybusiness.com