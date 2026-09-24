Supply chain conference set for Oct. 27 in Sheboygan

Manufacturers, importers, exporters, and distributors are invited to attend the 2026 Supply Chain Conference Oct. 27, either in person at the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus, or virtually.

Hosted by GKM WI Global Supply Chain, LLC, the complimentary educational event will feature executives from The Vollrath Company, School Specialty LLC, and other companies experienced in navigating international freight and supply-chain challenges. Presenters will share practical lessons involving tariffs, bonded facilities, deconsolidation, inventory flow, transportation modeling, and alternatives to traditional private fleets.

“These challenges do not stop at the Wisconsin border,” said Garry Moss, president and CEO of GKM WI Global Supply Chain and creator of the Wisconsin TEU Intermodal Platform. “Manufacturers throughout the Midwest are moving imported materials and finished products through many of the same ports, rail networks, and transportation corridors. This conference gives them an opportunity to hear directly from companies that have tested different approaches and learned what works.”

GKM originally developed its platform to address intermodal freight moving between Chicago and Wisconsin manufacturers. Interest from companies and transportation officials outside Wisconsin has since encouraged GKM to extend its analytical, management, and transload capabilities into additional Midwestern and central states.

Advertisement

GKM’s methods have been in use by Wisconsin manufacturers for over 10 years.