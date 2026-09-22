Sustainability showcase set for Oct. 15 in Green Bay

Business leaders, local governments, nonprofits, educators, and community partners will gather Oct. 15 for the Green Bay Business & Community Sustainability Showcase.

The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Discover Green Bay.

The showcase will celebrate the accomplishments of the 2026 Green Bay Sustainable Business Accelerator, made possible through funding from the Daybreak Fund, while sharing key lessons learned about sustainability readiness among local businesses.

Attendees will be among the first to receive access to a new Nature-Based Solutions Toolkit, designed to provide practical guidance and resources for organizations interested in incorporating sustainability and environmental stewardship into their operations and decision-making processes.

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The event will also feature the public introduction of Cool Choices, a community engagement initiative that encourages businesses, schools, municipalities, nonprofits, and residents to take action.

During the event, organizers will recognize businesses and partner organizations that contributed to the success of the Green Bay Sustainable Business Accelerator.

Findings from the accelerator indicate that many small and mid-sized businesses face capacity constraints and often need a clearer business case for sustainability investments.