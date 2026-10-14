Sustainable Business Award nominees named

The Sustainable Business Council announced the nominees for the 2026 Sustainable Business Awards.

“This year’s nominees demonstrate that sustainability is not separate from business success, it strengthens operations, inspires innovation, and creates value for communities,” said Jessy Servi Ortiz, Executive Director of SBC. “Their work offers practical examples of how Wisconsin organizations and leaders are turning ambition into measurable progress.”

2026 nominees are:

Innovative Service

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Clean & Conserve Operating System, Optimal Cleaning Solutions

Clean Earth Challenge, Johnson Outdoors

GreenBox Consolidations, Green Worldwide Shipping

Green Team, Ski Team

Sustainability Challenge, Johnson Outdoors

Sustainability Leadership

Aaron Miller, Corporate Sustainability Manager, Rockline Industries

Brian Jenquine, Electrical Engineer III, Mercury Marine

Julia Steffes-Herlache, Sustainability Manager, Masters Gallery Foods, Inc.

Nicole Berney, Health, Safety & Environmental Manager, ABB

Sustain Dane Team, Sustain Dane

Award Winners Will Be Announced in Madison Nov. 17.

Award winners will be announced during the Sustainability Leadership & Impact Celebration, beginning at 5:00 p.m. on November 17 at Morgridge Hall in Madison. The celebration is open to the public, and all are warmly invited to join us in recognizing this year’s nominees and celebrating sustainability leadership and innovation across Wisconsin. The event leads into SBC’s 19th Annual Conference on November 18, hosted at American Family Insurance Headquarters.

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The celebration will also include the presentation of the Thomas L. Eggert Leadership Forward Award, which recognizes visionary leadership that advances sustainability. The award honors SBC founder and Executive Director Emeritus Thomas L. Eggert.