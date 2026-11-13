Energy & Sustainability

Sustainable Business Council conference Nov. 17-18

Sustainable Business Council
Sustainable Business Council
Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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The Sustainable Business Council will host its annual conference Nov. 17–18 in Madison.

This year’s program features keynote speakers, interactive breakout sessions, hands-on experiences, and peer-to-peer networking, including:
• Opening Keynote: Tracy Schweitzer, Chief Administrative Officer at American Family Insurance
• Midwest Partnerships in Action: Join Megan Cunningham of the Alliance for the Great Lakes and Tremaine Phillips of Third Coast Strategies for a fireside chat exploring how Midwest partnerships are addressing critical water, energy, and infrastructure challenges

• Community Impact Day | Nov. 17: Experience sustainability in action around Madison through tours, workshops, networking, and opportunities to connect with organizations putting sustainability into practice.

• Celebrate Wisconsin businesses demonstrating sustainability leadership through the Green Masters
Program, including MGE, Reynolds Transfer & Storage, and Mercury Marine.

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• Full-Day Conference | Nov. 18: Hosted at American Family Insurance National Headquarters, the day will feature engaging keynotes, thought-provoking panels, hands-on breakout sessions, and exhibitor networking.

Register here: Sustainable Business Council

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