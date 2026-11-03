The conversations that move us forward

Some of the most powerful moments I have experienced as a leader have started with an honest conversation.

Those conversations are not always easy. Sometimes they require us to acknowledge our role in a situation rather than focus on what someone else did wrong. Other times, they challenge us to consider a perspective we had not previously understood. The best conversations stay with us. They cause us to reflect, think differently and decide what we can do next.

Conversation is one of the primary ways I process and grow. I am not someone who fills my bookshelf with books about self-reflection. I tend to fill that cup through exchanges with other people. A thoughtful question, an honest observation or a different point of view can help me recognize something I may not have reached on my own.

That kind of conversation requires listening. When someone disagrees with me, my instinct can be to explain where I am coming from. But I already understand my own intentions. The more important work is understanding theirs.

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What are they trying to communicate? What experience is shaping their perspective? What could I learn if I stopped preparing my response and simply listened?

A meaningful conversation can also make someone feel seen. A few sincere words of acknowledgment can remind a person that their work, ideas and presence matter.

Conversation creates the opportunity. What we do afterward creates the impact.

That belief is central to Insight’s work. Journalism starts conversations by introducing new facts, experiences and perspectives. Our events create opportunities for people to meet. Our podcasts allow the community to hear leaders’ ideas and personalities in a natural way.

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When a conversation uncovers an important story, a promising partnership or an idea that could strengthen our community, do not let it end with good intentions. Share the story. Make the introduction. Define the next step.

And when you find yourself wondering how an important conversation could reach more people, think of Insight. We are here to help move it forward.