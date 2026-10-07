ThedaCare adds a home in Neenah for families of trauma patients

ThedaCare Home Away From Home was constructed for those supporting a family member undergoing trauma care in the hospital.

The single-family, Nantucket-style home at 525 Lincoln St., was made possible through the generosity of the ThedaCare Foundation-Neenah and Bergstrom Automotive.

ThedaCare Home Away From Home features a garage, full-service kitchen, laundry room, bedroom and living space. It provides temporary lodging for families needing to remain close as their loved ones heal from a trauma care experience.

It is the fourth healthcare hospitality guest home ThedaCare offers to patient families. Two similar ThedaCare homes are also in Neenah. Another one is in Appleton. There is no charge for stays at any of the homes.

Advertisement

Accommodations at the new home are available to all patient families but trauma patient families are prioritized.

Visit the ThedaCare Family of Foundations for more information about ThedaCare Home Away From Home and the impact of donor support.