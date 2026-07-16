Three Northeast Wisconsin counties see strong single family home permit growth

Wisconsin’s single-family housing market remained steady through the first half of 2026, with new home construction permits edging up 1.1% statewide compared to the same period in 2025, according to data released by the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA).

Municipalities across Wisconsin issued 7,034 single-family housing permits during the first six months of 2026, up from 6,960 permits during the same period last year. While second-quarter permit activity dipped 3.6% compared to April through June of 2025, the year-to-date numbers indicate continued demand for new housing across much of the state.

“Despite ongoing affordability challenges and economic uncertainty, Wisconsin’s housing market continues to demonstrate resilience,” said Andy Selner, President of the Wisconsin Builders Association. “The modest year-to-date increase is encouraging, but it also underscores that demand for housing continues to outpace supply in many communities. Wisconsin must continue advancing policies that support home construction and expand housing opportunities for families across the state.”

Several counties experienced particularly strong year-to-date growth, including: Barron County (+63.2%) Racine County (+58.7%) Fond du Lac County (+47.0%) Sheboygan County (+48.9%) Bayfield County (+44.4%) Portage County (+38.3%) Columbia County (+35.4%) Green County (+34.1%) Calumet County (+27.8%)

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Meanwhile, some of Wisconsin’s largest markets posted slower permit activity during the first half of the year, including Outagamie (-22.8%), Milwaukee (-38.7%), Kenosha (-48.6%), and Jefferson (-37.6%), illustrating the uneven pace of residential construction across the state.

The Wisconsin Builders Association continues to advocate for policies that increase housing supply by reducing unnecessary regulatory barriers, addressing workforce shortages, and improving housing affordability for Wisconsin residents.

The permit data is compiled using information submitted by municipalities to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS), as required under 2015 Wisconsin Act 211.