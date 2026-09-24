Thrivent breaks ground on new building in Wilden Portfolio Park

Thrivent broke ground on a new building in Appleton which will open in 2028.

The new building, which will be named the Evergreen Operations Center, is the first significant building project within the Wilden Portfolio Park.

Designed to support a range of hybrid, remote and onsite work arrangements, the Evergreen Operations Center will provide flexible spaces for collaboration, connection and focused work for 1,400 employees.

“Appleton has been central to Thrivent’s story for generations, making this an especially meaningful milestone for our organization,” said Thrivent’s Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary Paul Johnston. “Today’s groundbreaking reflects years of collaboration with community partners and marks an important step forward for the Appleton property. It’s gratifying to see that vision become reality as construction begins on the Evergreen Operations Center.”

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The Evergreen Operations Center is the first major development project within Wilden Portfolio Park, the approximately 600-acre mixed-use vision surrounding Thrivent’s Appleton campus. The long-term plan includes future opportunities for housing, businesses, public spaces and other community amenities.

For ongoing updates on the development, visit: https://wildenportfoliopark.com.