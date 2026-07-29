Thrivent to give $500K for Fox Valley tornado recovery

Thrivent announced it will contribute $500,000 to support disaster relief and recovery across the greater Appleton area after a tornado and severe storms caused significant damage in the Appleton, Menasha and Neenah Monday.

Thrivent’s support includes funding for local nonprofit organizations, assistance for impacted workforce members and efforts to help accelerate community recovery.

“Our hearts are with our colleagues, their families and the community as recovery begins,” said Thrivent President and CEO Terry Rasmussen. “Appleton has been home to a large part of Thrivent’s workforce for more than a century, and we’re committed to supporting the people and organizations helping the community recover and rebuild.”

More than 500 Thrivent team members live in the Appleton area, including employees, financial advisors and their staff, alongside clients and members across the region. The company continues to assess the full impact of the storms and is working closely with local partners to understand the most urgent needs and move resources quickly to the people and organizations best positioned to help.

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Thrivent will contribute $500,000 to local nonprofit organizations supporting disaster relief and recovery in the greater Appleton area. In the days and weeks ahead, the company will work closely with local partners to understand the most urgent needs and direct resources where they can have the greatest impact.

Thrivent is providing immediate assistance for team members and families directly affected by the storm, in addition to support employees and their families receive through a variety of company benefit programs.

Thrivent matches the personal donations of employees to eligible nonprofit organizations throughout the year. Additionally, Thrivent is partnering with local nonprofits to identify meaningful volunteer opportunities for its workforce and will share additional details as recovery needs become clearer. Volunteer Fox Cities is mobilizing volunteers to help with storm response and recovery, and employees who want to support recovery efforts can use paid volunteer time off, up to 20 hours per year, to give back through community volunteering.

Thrivent clients with membership can direct Thrivent Choice Dollars to enrolled organizations supporting disaster response and recovery efforts. They may also organize Thrivent Action Teams to support local recovery projects, fundraisers and service activities. Members can use the code Disaster2026 to help expedite Action Team kits and accelerate support for local recovery efforts.

Amplifying Disaster Relief Donations. Thrivent is matching donations to Convoy of Hope, Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, and United Way Fox Cities, providing a $1 match for every $2 donated up to $60,000.

Support for Local Congregations and Community Partners. Thrivent is also working with churches in the Fox Valley area to identify local needs and provide support through its Thrivent Member Network teams.