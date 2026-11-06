Tim Galloway inducted into Candy Hall of Fame

Tim Galloway, a longtime leader of the Galloway Company, was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

The recognition reflects a career spent strengthening both Galloway Company and the broader confectionery industry. His leadership helped grow the fourth-generation, family-owned Neenah company into a trusted supplier of dairy ingredients to confectioners. It also expanded U.S. production capacity for sweetened condensed milk, a key ingredient in candy, pie fillings and pumpable syrups.

“Tim always believed that our success is tied to the success of our customers, employees and community,” said Annika Galloway, director of sweetened sales and communications at Galloway Company. “To see him receive the highest honor in the confectionery industry is incredibly meaningful. It recognizes not only what he accomplished throughout his career, but also the relationships he built, the knowledge he shared and the people he encouraged along the way.”

Throughout his career, Tim Galloway was involved with organizations including the National Confectioners Association, the American Association of Candy Technologists and the National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) Kettle Committee. He supported confectionery education, shared technical expertise and encouraged others to stay actively involved in the industry and their communities.