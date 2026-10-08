Timber Rattlers have new general manager

Ryan Moede is set to become the fifth general manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Moede, a member of the Timber Rattlers front office team since 2010, is set to take over day-to-day operations from current team president and general manager Rob Zerjav, who will remain as Timber Rattlers president.

Zerjav, a member of Wisconsin’s front office since 1997, became president and general manager of the Rattlers after the 2002 season. In his time as president and general manager, the team has seen dramatic growth in both attendance and revenue, has welcomed the Milwaukee Brewers as their Major League affiliate and has seen a small stadium built in 1995 turn into a year-round, state-of-the-art venue.

“I am excited to announce this transition plan as it has been, in a sense, years in the making,” said Zerjav. “I have the utmost confidence in Ryan and the rest of our team to continue to provide the wonderful experience at the ballpark that our fans have come to expect.”

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Zerjav has been named as a Baseball Executive of Year five times including, the Midwest League Executive of the Year in 2007, 2012, and 2018; Baseball America’s Executive of the Year in 2023, and Minor League Baseball’s High-A Executive of the Year in 2025.

Moede was named Northwoods League Executive of the Year in 2018, the same season the Dock Spiders captured their first League Championship on the field. Since returning to the Timber Rattlers staff in 2020, he has helped the organization reach new heights in sponsorships, merchandise, and ticket sales. Moede currently resides in Greenleaf with his wife Amanda and daughters Larkin and Piper.

“We have an amazing and incredibly talented staff, and I’m extremely excited to continue working alongside them as we build on everything that has made this organization so special,” said Moede. “Our staff takes a tremendous amount of pride in creating a great experience every single night, and I’m looking forward to continuing to find new and creative ways to make Timber Rattlers baseball one of the best family entertainment experiences in Minor League Baseball.”