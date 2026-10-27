Tomah company’s privacy glass named Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is CLiC Smart Privacy Glass, manufactured by Cardinal IG in Tomah.

The privacy glass was crowned the winner at WMC’s annual Business Day event on Tuesday in Madison.

More than 100 products were nominated for the contest this year. After an initial popular vote round and a bracket-style tournament known as “Manufacturing Madness,” four finalists competed to ultimately take home the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin trophy, which was produced by two Wisconsin manufacturers: EK in Fall River and EFCO Finishing Corporation in Menomonee Falls.

CLiC’s polymer-stabilized cholesteric texture (PSCT) technology delivers instant privacy with exceptional clarity—no films, no haze, no compromises. The result is glass that switches in milliseconds, maintains transparency at every angle, and lasts the lifetime of windows and doors.

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“We are absolutely thrilled to bring CLiC to the residential and commercial window market from our Tomah, Wisconsin facility,” said Aaron Arntson, General Manager – CLiC, Cardinal IG.