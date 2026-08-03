Tornado recovery efforts shifting

General public donations are no longer being accepted for tornado relief efforts as communities transition to recovery.

Beginning Aug. 3, the Volunteer Fox Cities Volunteer Reception Center will transition from large-scale public volunteer operations to supporting specialized volunteer assignments. This transition does not mean volunteer support is ending; it allows recovery organizations to better match available volunteers with specific resident and neighborhood needs. The VRC will remain open to coordinate specialized volunteers and previously organized volunteer groups.

If additional large-scale public volunteer assistance is needed, that information will be shared through official communication channels.

As the community moves from emergency response into long-term recovery, the resource distribution pick up site at the former UWO Fox Cities campus will close. Assistance is not ending; resources are being moved closer to where they are needed most.

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Targeted donation requests will be shared through Volunteer Fox Cities and other official channels as specific supplies are needed. Residents who would like to donate items are encouraged to support local food pantries and established community organizations.

Monetary donations are one of the most effective ways to help at this stage. Gifts through United Way Fox Cities support long

term recovery need.