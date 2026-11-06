TownPlace Suites opens in downtown De Pere

Kinseth Hospitality Companies opened TownePlace Suites by Marriott in De Pere on the site of a former Shopko.

“The redevelopment of the former Shopko marks a turning point for downtown De Pere—bringing fresh energy, modern amenities, and long-term economic growth. The entire redevelopment adds to business opportunities while the hotel adds to the city’s and region’s tourism opportunities,” said De Pere Mayor James Boyd.

The new 90-room hotel brings an extended-stay lodging option to the Greater Green Bay area. TownePlace Suites features 90 guest rooms equipped with kitchenettes. Amenities include an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, guest laundry facilities, complimentary daily breakfast, a convenience market and an outdoor patio complete with a grill and firepit. The property also offers 1,200 square feet of meeting space, providing a convenient setting for business meetings and small gatherings.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Wisconsin with the opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott in De Pere,” said Shana Craven, vice president of operations of Kinseth Hospitality Companies. “This property was designed with today’s travelers in mind, offering the flexibility and comforts of home alongside the amenities guests expect from a Marriott hotel. We’re proud to bring this new lodging option to the community and look forward to welcoming visitors to the Greater Green Bay area.”

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The hotel is near the Fox River and Riverwalk, St. Norbert College, St. Norbert Abbey, the Mulva Cultural Center and Cocoon Brewing. Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is also approximately 11 minutes away.

Kinseth, based in Iowa, operates around 100 hotels located mostly in the Midwest including 25 in Wisconsin. It has hotels in Oshkosh and Sheboygan.