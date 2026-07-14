Two healthcare organizations receive worker training grants

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded $890,000 in worker training grant awards through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program to assist organizations in training more than 340 workers in healthcare, customer service, technology, and manufacturing.

The Wisconsin Fast Forward grants will reimburse the costs of customized occupational training for unemployed, underemployed, and current workers. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $400,000 can cover training that qualifies workers for full-time positions, higher-level roles, or increased wages.

DWD’s Office of Skills Development awarded more than $5.2 million in Fast Forward grants to train an estimated 2,847 people in state fiscal year 2026.

Northeast Wisconsin organizations that received funds are: