Two large natural gas power plants proposed in Calumet County

Chicago-based developer Invenergy intends to build to natural gas power plants in Calumet County, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Combined, the two plants would produce up to 1.95 gigawatts, or enough to power up to 2 million homes.

Invenergy has not yet disclosed how much the plants will cost. The 750-megawatt Union Depot Energy Center would run continuously, while the 1.2-gigawatt Forest Junction Energy Center will act as a “peaking” plant that fires up during high-demand days.

If approved, Forest Junction would be the second-largest natural gas plant in Wisconsin.

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We Energies plans to bring the project into service by December 2031, according to filings the utility submitted in its ongoing rate case. The company would have to make an application with state regulators to purchase the facilities from Invenergy.

A recent PSC draft report estimates that energy demand is expected to rise 40% by 2032 – driven primarily by just three data center campuses, two located in We Energies’ service territory.