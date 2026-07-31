Mile of Music to support tornado recovery efforts

Mile of Music will use this year’s festival to support tornado recovery efforts and those impacted in communities across the Fox Valley.

Mile of Music returns July 30 through Aug. 2 in downtown Appleton. The event features nearly 650 live performances, music education experiences and special festival events spread across more than 30 venues.

Festival organizers announced Thursday that 5% of all official Mile of Music merchandise sales during the festival weekend will be donated to the Tornado Recovery Effort through the United Way Fox Cities, the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation (routed through Fox Cares Foundation.)

Several festival artists have also volunteered to donate a portion of their own merchandise sales to the Community Foundation’s Tornado Relief Effort.

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Attendees can also help by rounding up purchases or making donations at concession stands in Jones Park, Houdini Plaza, and Lawrence Lawn. A portion of those proceeds will also benefit the tornado relief fund.

Following the festival, Mile of Music plans to host a special Mile of Love tornado relief concert in partnership with community collaborators. Organizers say 100% of the proceeds from that event will go directly toward tornado recovery efforts, with additional details to be announced.

Additionally, several community partners are boosting the fundraising effort. TDS Telecommunications LLC will match up to $10,000 in donations made during the festival. Those contributions will be directed through the Fox Cares Foundation, where Fox Communities Credit Union will also match donations to the Tornado Relief Support Fund up to $250,000.

The combined donations will support recovery efforts through United Way Fox Cities, the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation.

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Anyone interested in volunteering or donating supplies is encouraged to check the latest community needs through Volunteer Fox Cities.