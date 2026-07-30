Updated: Resources for tornado relief and volunteering

Here is updated information about where to find help or volunteer following a tornado the impacted the area July 27.

What if I need help or support?

The United Way Fox Cities 211 line is open for resources, or to report storm damage.

Winnebago County Emergency Management has set up a resource page on their website.

Winnebago County Tornado Event Information and Resources

The American Red Cross has set up a reception center at Christ the Rock Community Church. The space is available for anyone in need of a safe place to stay, a meal or a charging station.

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Volunteers will be at Menasha’s Hart Park neighborhood until 7 p.m. Thursday with a truck full of food, cold beverages, and other items to give away. Cell phone charging stations will also be available.

A Food Pantry will be open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. for anyone who needs food, hygiene items, water, etc. Use the West Doors on the Christ the Rock campus (to the left as you face the building).

The Red Cross is also receiving people who need shelter and a place to stay overnight. Use the main entrance at the front of the building.

You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to find support.

Calvary Bible Church is open from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. They will offer water, snacks, AC, and a place to take shelter. The church is also working on collecting supplies. You can learn more about that here.

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How can I pick up donated items?

Victims of the storm may shop the donation center (1478 Midway Rd) and volunteers will help load your vehicle. Boxes and totes are available. Please be ready to check-in with your name and address. Trained Emotional Support volunteers will be available. Hmong and Spanish interpreters will be available.

Where else can I find help?

The Elks Lodge located at 328 Nicolet Blvd. in Menasha also serves as a relief center and has food, water, cleaning supplies and more. They are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin has food disaster boxes available. The Food disaster boxes, fresh fruit, vegetables, sandwiches, and water are available at these locations.

Smith Park – 301 Park Street, Menasha

Jefferson Park – 989 Kargus Drive, Menasha

Heckrodt Wetland Reserve – 1305 Plank Road, Menasha

The YMCA of the Fox Cities locations: Apple Creek YMCA, Appleton YMCA, Fox West YMCA, Heart of the Valley YMCA, Neenah-Menasha YMCA and Ogden YMCA and Valley Tennis Center are available to community members in need of showers or phone charging during this time.

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Those buildings have power and AC if you are looking for a place to work as well.

The Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau has shared a current hotel list for displaced residents seeking lodging because of the severe storms that impacted the Fox Cities.

The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce has a list of business and government resources: Recovery – Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce

Planet Fitness locations in Appleton East and Neenah, Wisconsin, are offering their facilities to anyone impacted by recent storms to use club facilities free of charge (no membership needed). Offering free access to showers, electrical outlets, WiFi, workouts, massage chairs and HydroMassage loungers.

Mid-West Mini Storage in Neenah is offering the first month of storage free to individuals and families affected by the recent Fox Cities tornado.

U-Haul is offering a 30 days free disaster relief program for residents impacted by a destructive tornado that touched down in the Appleton, Wisconsin area. The offer is for free self-storage at Company facilities across Appleton, Neenah, and Oshkosh.