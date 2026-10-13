Economic Development

USDA issues rural business development grants to NE Wisconsin organizations

Hand giving money to entrepreneurs and local shopkeepers
Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced $1.02 million in investments in 11 rural business projects in Wisconsin through USDA’s Rural Business Development Grants Program.

In total, the 11 organizations are receiving $1.02 million in grants from USDA Rural Development. Rural Business Development Grant Project Details:

  • The Community Education Initiative Inc. will use a $99,990 grant to provide customized training and technical assistance to new and existing businesses across 10 tribal reservations and lands.
  • The East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission will use a$45,625 grant to evaluate economic opportunities and develop strategic plans in Waupun and Winneconne.
  • Easter Seals Wisconsin Inc. will use a $40,153 grant to assist rural entrepreneurs with disabilities who own or are developing small businesses.
  • The Forest County Potawatomi Community will use a $230,000 grant to deliver its Indigenous Entrepreneurship Training Program in Forest County.
  • The Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce will use a $49,347 grant for “Open Doors Wisconsin,” an initiative supporting business creation, recruitment, and expansion in Edgerton, Fort Atkinson, and Whitewater.
  • Growth Strategies will use a $43,500 grant to provide workshops and technical assistance addressing small-business growth and hiring challenges.
  • The Northeast Entrepreneur Fund Inc. will use a $95,000 grant to provide training, technical assistance, and flexible financing for small businesses in 13 northern Wisconsin counties.
  • The Oconto County Economic Development Corporation, also known as TEDCOR, and its consultant, Global Advisory Academy, will use a $30,000 grant to provide technical assistance to businesses throughout Oconto County.
  • The Waupaca County Economic Development Corporation will use a $200,000 grant to establish a revolving loan fund for small businesses in Waupaca County.
  • Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council will use a $96,000 grant to provide technical assistance to small and emerging businesses in 12 west-central Wisconsin counties.
  • The Wisconsin Center for Employee Ownership will use a $95,000 grant to provide rural businesses with education and assistance in business succession planning across Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn counties.

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