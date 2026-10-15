UWGB invites community to screening of ‘The AI Doc’

Artificial intelligence is everywhere, challenging assumptions and changing how the world works, learns, governs and does business.

Oct. 28 the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is inviting the whole community to talk about what comes next.

The UW-Green Bay AI Think Tank will host a free public screening of “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist” at 5 p.m. in the Christie Theatre, University Union, 2420 Nicolet Drive.

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Instead of a traditional expert panel, the film will be followed by an open, unscripted conversation at small tables, where students, faculty, business owners, local officials, nonprofit leaders, technologists and neighbors talk with one another.

“AI is too important to leave to a handful of voices, whether they’re in Silicon Valley or on a stage,” said Paul Belanger, director of the UW-Green Bay AI Think Tank and teaching professor of Applied Writing and English. “We’re not putting any single expert or point of view at the center. We want a mix of perspectives at every table, because the people of this region have a stake in how this technology shapes their lives.”

Directed by Academy Award winner Daniel Roher (Navalny) and Charlie Tyrell, The AI Doc premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and was released in theaters by Focus Features in March.

The film features more than 40 interviews, including the heads of the companies building today’s most powerful AI systems: Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario and Daniela Amodei of Anthropic and Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind. Critics and ethicists, including Yuval Noah Harari and Tristan Harris, also weigh in.

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After the screening, guests will move to the Student Engagement Center for refreshments and small-table dialogue. AI Think Tank members and faculty from across the university will join tables throughout the room, and UW-Green Bay’s colleges are inviting participants from local government, business, nonprofits, technology and community organizations.

The event is free and open to the public. The AI Doc is rated PG-13 and runs 104 minutes.