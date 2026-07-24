UWGB offers reduced credit bachelor’s degree in computer science

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is offering students the choice of a reduced credit bachelor’s degree in computer science allowing them to finish an undergraduate degree in less than four years.

The program is designed for all students including transfer students or those who are currently working and want to upskill.

“This option for students provides a streamlined path to workforce readiness, offering entry into the workforce within a shorter amount of time,” said Kate Burns, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Students can take the full 120-credit computer science program, or the 100-credit reduced credit route. Either way, students have access to multiple paths and the flexibility to design a program that best fits their future goals.”

The reduced-credit computer science option is particularly attractive to individuals who already hold an associate degree and are employed in the region.