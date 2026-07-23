UWGB professor named Fulbright Scholar for third time

Rasoul Rezvanian, professor of finance and the Austin E. Cofrin Endowed Chair in Business at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, has given a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in business administration and economics to Azerbaijan for the 2026–27 academic year from the U.S. Department of State.

Rezvanian becomes a rare three-time Fulbright U.S. Scholar—an achievement attained by very few scholars worldwide. A Fulbright Scholar is a recipient of one of the United States’ most prestigious international academic and cultural exchange programs, recognizing accomplished faculty and professionals for their excellence in teaching, research and cross-cultural collaboration around the world.

For his 2026–27 Fulbright, Rezvanian will spend nine months in Baku, Azerbaijan, teaching and conducting research in partnership with a university in the country. His research will focus on the stability and performance of Azerbaijan’s banking sector.

Ultimately, his insights will be shared with policymakers, financial institutions and investors.

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The project reflects both his decades-long academic expertise and deep personal connection to the region. Born in northern Iran near the Azerbaijan border and fluent in Azeri, Rezvanian brings cultural insight and firsthand regional understanding that strengthen his ability to build relationships and foster collaboration.

“When you go outside the country, you realize how much of an impact you can have on people’s lives,” said Rezvanian. “In many places and especially in developing countries, students are eager to learn and looking for guidance, and you can help shape their futures—not only academically, but as people. That’s what makes the Fulbright experience so meaningful.”

Rezvanian sees the Fulbright experience as an opportunity to benefit UW-Green Bay students and the broader community upon his return. He plans to use his experience to promote greater international engagement and inspire students and faculty to pursue global opportunities.

Mathew Dornbush, dean of the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business, said, “At UW-Green Bay, we are committed to helping our students rise, and Professor Rezvanian brings that commitment to life—both here and across the globe.”

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At UW-Green Bay, Rezvanian has served since 2020 in leadership and faculty roles within the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business, including as associate dean and director of graduate programs. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has held faculty and leadership positions at institutions including Ithaca College and Northeastern Illinois University, with extensive international teaching and research experience across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Rezvanian’s first Fulbright appointment to Azerbaijan came in the late 1990s, just a few years after the country emerged from the collapse of the Soviet Union, during a time when its higher education system—and understanding of modern finance—was still developing. His second Fulbright award funded his work in China in the mid-2000s, where he taught finance and conducted research on banking systems and financial market