UWO students partner with Appleton business to launch coffee venture

The University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh will launch Titan Gold Coffee Oct. 21, introducing a student-run business venture that brings entrepreneurship and experiential learning together.

Developed through UWO’s School of Business, Titan Gold Coffee puts students at the center of running a real business. From branding and marketing to finance, sales, customer relations and fulfillment, students take responsibility for key operations while applying concepts learned in the classroom.

“Titan Gold Coffee gives students the opportunity to learn by actually building and operating a business. They are making real decisions for real customers, while seeing how marketing, finance, operations and strategy come together in practice,” said Aliosha Alexandrov, professor of marketing at UW-Oshkosh.

The venture launches with locally roasted, UWO-branded specialty coffee in partnership with New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton. Supported by faculty, industry partners and a business advisory board, the initiative is designed to expand into additional products and partnerships over time.

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“As a business student, we spend years in the classroom learning about how to operate a business. No amount of textbooks or lectures truly prepares you for what it means to run a business, no matter how small,” said Calvin Landolt, a student involved in the program.

“Being part of Titan Gold Coffee has shown me what it really takes to bring a business to life. From working with a team to figuring out the details behind launching a product, this experience has taught me lessons that go far beyond the classroom,” said Kate Ochsenschlager, a student involved in the program.

Titan Gold Coffee will be featured at locations across campus throughout Homecoming week, with opportunities for students, alumni and visitors to enjoy coffee and support the venture.