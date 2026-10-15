UWO to host educators for AI Academy

The University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh will welcome more than 150 K–12 educators, school district leaders, AI leaders and future teachers to campus Oct. 21, for a K–12 AI Academy focused on the evolving role of AI in education.

The academy will bring together current and future educators to explore how artificial intelligence is influencing teaching, learning and student engagement. Discussions will address opportunities for innovation alongside important considerations involving student privacy, ethics, creativity, critical thinking and responsible technology use.

The academy will feature Wisconsin school district AI leaders, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction technology consultants, instructional designers and more. Participants will explore how different AI tools expand assessment approaches, streamline lesson planning, and bring important implications to consider.

The AI panel will offer insights into how district leaders and AI experts are approaching privacy, ethics, and equity issues. The event provides participants with opportunities to exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore practical approaches to AI in K–12 education.