Van Horn expands in Milwaukee market with Kia dealership

Van Horn Automotive Group acquired Lupient Kia of Milwaukee, expanding in the Milwaukee metropolitan market and adding a second Kia dealership to its portfolio.

The dealership has reopened, as Van Horn Kia of Glendale, 6030 N. Green Bay Ave., Glendale. The acquisition expands Van Horn’s sales and service presence for Milwaukee-area customers. The dealership’s new website will be VHKiaGlendale.com. Lupient Automotive Group, headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, has owned and operated Kia of Milwaukee since 2017.

Van Horn acquired its first Kia dealership in 2020. That operation, Van Horn Kia of Sheboygan, relocated into a newly constructed gallery facility in Sheboygan in April 2025.

The acquisition also marks Van Horn Automotive Group’s second new car dealership in the Milwaukee metro market. Van Horn Kia of Glendale is located adjacent to Van Horn Honda of Glendale. That Honda dealership opened its new facility earlier this year, further establishing Van Horn’s presence in the Glendale and the surrounding Milwaukee community.

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“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to grow our presence in the Milwaukee market, especially with this dealership located right next to our Honda store,” said Jeff Niesen, president and CEO of Van Horn Automotive Group. “We’ve had a lot of success with the Kia brand in Sheboygan over the past several years, and we’re excited to bring that experience to Glendale. This community has treated us extremely well, and our goal is to provide customers with the same outstanding sales and service experience they’ve come to expect from Van Horn.”