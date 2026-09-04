Village of Kimberly: Progress continued

Founded with roots in the paper industry, the Village of Kimberly is a blend of “small town” friendliness with rich offerings to provide a robust quality of life.

While many communities could have sat idle following the closure of the mill, waiting for development to happen, Kimberly progressively embarked on a journey to re‑imagine the historic papermaking community to a modern mixed‑use and residential destination. The redevelopment of former industrial properties along the Fox River is creating new opportunities for investment and tax base growth. Since its acquisition of 100‑acres in 2016, the village has cleared the former paper mill, added a mix of new homes, supported new business growth and expansion, and added miles of roadways, parks, trails and other amenities to enrich the community experience. To date, in just under 10 years, the village has added more than $200 million in new value in just this one area.

The village also maintains several development‑ready sites for commercial, mixed‑use, multifamily and residential projects. Community development efforts highlight opportunities along Kimberly Avenue, Main Street and portions of the former mill property, offering potential for new retail, dining, office and residential investment. These opportunities are strengthened by Kimberly’s central location, riverfront access and proximity to regional employers and transportation infrastructure.

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Looking ahead, Kimberly’s economic outlook is positive. Persistent redevelopment, strategic infill development, housing investment and the enhancement of riverfront amenities position the village to grow its tax base while preserving its small‑town character. The greatest opportunities lie in attracting private investment to redevelopment areas, expanding housing options, supporting small businesses, enhancing multimodal transportation connectivity and leveraging the village’s location within the growing Fox Cities economy. To ensure staff, the board and our development partners remain under a common vision, the village is also in the midst of adopting a new 20‑year Comprehensive Plan and a full Sunset Park Master Plan to guide future investment in private development and public spaces.

With strong community assets and a clear vision for redevelopment, Kimberly is well positioned to remain an attractive destination for residents, businesses and investors over the coming decade.

The village continues to preserve a reputation as a desirable place to live, work and invest due to its highly desirable quality schools, municipal services, parks and stable residential neighborhoods. Contact Community Development Director Sam Schroeder to learn more about these great opportunities, before it is too late.

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CONTACT

Sam Schroeder

Community Development Director

920-788-7507

sschroeder@vokimberlywi.gov

vokimberlywi.gov