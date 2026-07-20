Volare unveils renderings for hangars at Wittman Regional Airport

Volare Hangars has released preliminary site renderings for its planned development at the Oshkosh Aviation Park at Wittman Regional Airport, providing additional details on the vision for the approximately 80-acre aviation-focused development.

The initial concept includes multiple buildings featuring approximately 200-by-200-foot aviation business space, large corporate and business hangars measuring 150-by-150 feet and 85-by-85 feet, as well as midsize and personal hangars in a variety of configurations, including 60-by-60-foot, 70-by-60-foot, and 50-by-40-foot layouts.

The development also includes plans for a fuel farm, taxiway, gate entry, gated long term parking, and aircraft wash bay to support the aviation park. One of the highlights of the development will be rooftop viewing decks featuring amazing views year-round as well as during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the world’s greatest airshow. Customizable buildouts will cater to a variety of aviation uses with direct taxiway access to Wittman Regional Airport.

Adjacent property to the east of Aeroinnovate Way is planned for complementary businesses and mixed-use development, creating additional opportunities within the Oshkosh Aviation Park. The final site plan will continue to evolve throughout the planning process in response to market demand and future development opportunities.

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“Oshkosh is unlike any other aviation community in the world,” said John Panfil of Volare Hangers. “We are excited to create more than just hangars; we are building a place for aviation businesses and enthusiasts to Live-Work-Play-Fly.”

Construction of the hangars is anticipated to begin in 2028, subject to final approvals, infrastructure improvements, and market conditions. This development is intended to support continued growth at Wittman Regional Airport while advancing the long-term vision established by Volare Hangars, the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation, Winnebago County, and the City of Oshkosh to create a year-round destination for aviation businesses and enthusiasts.

The Oshkosh Aviation Park is designed to build upon Oshkosh’s reputation as a premier aviation destination and the home of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. The development will complement the region’s growing aviation industry while supporting economic development, business investment, and expanded opportunities for aviation-related companies.