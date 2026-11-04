Volunteer Fox Cities joins United Way Fox Cities

Volunteer Fox Cities joined United Way Fox Cities as of Nov. 1.

It follows a move by Volunteer Fox Cities to co-locate at the United Way building in July 2025 and the organizations working closely together during relief efforts following the July 27 tornado.

The organizations connected volunteers for tornado relief through the Volunteer Coordination and Assignment Center at the former UW Fox campus. In the six days the center was open, more than 6,800 volunteers contributed over 30,000 hours helping with debris cleanup, supply delivery, and neighborhood recovery efforts.

The center also served as a distribution pickup point for donated tornado relief supplies. More than 1,000 pallets of donated items were received, sorted, and distributed.

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Officials said the integration was planned prior to the tornado, but the response demonstrated how coordinated volunteer engagement can help a community grow stronger, even in a crisis.

Volunteer Fox Cities has connected people who want to volunteer with nonprofits that need their time and talents since it was founded 33 years ago. United Way Fox Cities brings nonprofits, businesses, donors, and other community partners together to support local organizations, connect people with services and support, and address challenges facing the community.

The integration brings those strengths together, making it easier for nonprofits to identify volunteers and connect with community partners, for businesses to engage their employees in local service, and for individuals to find meaningful ways to give their time and talents.

The goal is to retain as many Volunteer Fox Cities staff as possible through the integration, although roles and responsibilities may change as part of the United Way Fox Cities team.

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The Get Connected volunteer portal will remain available to volunteers and nonprofit partners. Carolyn Desrosiers, Volunteer Fox Cities CEO, has transitioned to vice president of volunteer engagement and continues leading volunteer strategy and overseeing all volunteer efforts.

“For the United Way this is an impact strategy that brings the experience of two service organizations together to strengthen volunteerism in our community,” added Lisa Kogan-Praska, United Way Fox Cities President & CEO.

A Q and A posted online says “One of the most significant benefits of the integration is that most volunteer engagement services will now be available at no cost to nonprofits, schools, and government agencies in Outagamie, Calumet, Northern Winnebago, and Waupaca counties.

Nonprofits will have unlimited access to Get Connected, volunteer referrals, one-on one coaching, guidance on volunteer engagement best practices, educational workshops, and training. These services will be available regardless of whether an organization receives funding from United Way Fox Cities or aligns with its impact areas.

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“People across the Fox Cities are willing to step forward when they see a need,” said Desrosiers. “This integration makes it easier for them to do so, and for organizations to find people who want to contribute their time and talents. We look forward to this opportunity for growth and collaboration that will ultimately enable us to provide stronger service to the community.”

Questions about the integration can be directed to penny.ransom@unitedwayfoxcities.org.