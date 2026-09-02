Webinar offers energy cost management advice for small businesses

The Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin is offering an educational webinar designed to help Wisconsin small business utility customers navigate the 2026 energy landscape.
In an era of evolving rate structures, shifting market demands, and emerging clean technology, managing energy use is more critical than ever. This session will include an overview of how Wisconsin utilities work, and ways for businesses to get more involved in the process of setting rates.
The speakers will be:
- Tom Content, CUB Executive Director
- Fred Schnook, Executive Director – Wi Clean Cities
- Cody Crouse, Outreach Manager & Energy Advisor – Focus on Energy
- Kelsey Moses, Excise Tax & Compliance Officer – Lakefront Brewery (a certified B Corp and manufacturer)
- Register at: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/citizensutilityboardofwisconsin/event/smallbizwebinar2026/