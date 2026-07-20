Webinar set for childcare and workforce housing tax credits

Recent changes to one of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s most popular tax incentive programs will make it easier for businesses to invest in workforce housing and childcare.

Gov. Evers signed 2025 Act 78, updating the Business Development Tax Credit (BTC) Program to give businesses more flexibility to assist with workforce needs such as housing and childcare.

Traditionally, businesses locating or expanding in Wisconsin have qualified for these tax credits by creating jobs, making significant capital investments, or both.1 In fiscal year (FY) 2026, 39 businesses qualified for $32.1 million in BTC incentives.

The most recent changes aim to create new opportunities for businesses that use the tax credits to also contribute to non-profits focused on workforce housing and childcare in a way that will benefit entire communities.

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Business, community, and nonprofit leaders can join a childcare and workforce housing webinar July 23 at 12 p.m.

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/4bAIrBb