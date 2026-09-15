Wisconsin and French region announce cooperation MOU

Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Agence Économique Régionale of the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in France have approved a memorandum of understanding to promote closer economic and educational relations between the two organizations.

The agreement creates a framework for the two entities to coordinate, facilitate the exchange of expertise, foster the development of collaborative projects, and assist with the growth and development of companies in their respective territories.

The agreement grew from a visit by Gov. Evers and WEDC leaders to the BFC region as part of a trade mission to Germany and France in 2025. Wisconsin and the BFC region of France share a number of economic characteristics that make them natural partners, including having a strong manufacturing base, a globally recognized food and agricultural sector, world-class research universities, and a growing focus on biohealth and energy innovation.

Building on those shared strengths, the MOU identifies four priority areas for collaboration—agri-food, energy, advanced manufacturing, and biotherapies and health sciences. Under the agreement, WEDC and AER will work to connect companies, research institutions, and investors across these sectors and support joint projects between them.