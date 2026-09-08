WG&R adds August Haven location in Oshkosh

WG&R Furniture’s third August Haven location will open its doors in Oshkosh, Sept. 10.

The August Haven brand serves as a local trade partner with curated products, custom capabilities and collaborative support.

Currently, August Haven offers design services, custom order options and a dedicated “to-the-trade” program, meaning the gallery is open to design professionals who are sourcing furnishings, customization, décor and resources for projects of every scope.

The Oshkosh August Haven Gallery joins two other August Haven locations, one in Appleton, and one in Green Bay. The gallery location will offer a scaled-back footprint from the first two August Haven locations, showcasing the brand’s most popular lines, unique home décor and professional design services.

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“We’re thrilled to bring the August Haven Gallery experience to Oshkosh,” said Jennie Gafvert, August Haven Brand Manager. “Our hope is that guests feel inspired the moment they walk in—surrounded by beautifully curated pieces, thoughtful design support and a timeless style that helps make home feel personal, welcoming and complete.”

The Oshkosh August Haven Gallery will open at 1600 S. Koeller St. in Oshkosh, inside the Oshkosh WG&R Furniture location.