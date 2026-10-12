WHEDA presents funds for Oshkosh housing projects

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Agency Foundation presented funds to three Oshkosh nonprofit housing organizations Monday.

ADVOCAP, Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods, and Solutions Recovery received funds totaling more than $127,000.

The Housing Grant Program is a statewide initiative that provides capital funding to develop and improve housing and shelters for Wisconsin’s most vulnerable residents. Since its inception, the WHEDA Foundation has awarded almost $35 million for capital improvements to emergency and transitional housing facilities.