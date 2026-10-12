Construction & Real EstateEconomic Development

WHEDA presents funds for Oshkosh housing projects

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Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Agency Foundation presented funds to three Oshkosh nonprofit housing organizations Monday.

ADVOCAP, Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods, and Solutions Recovery received funds totaling more than $127,000.

The Housing Grant Program is a statewide initiative that provides capital funding to develop and improve housing and shelters for Wisconsin’s most vulnerable residents. Since its inception, the WHEDA Foundation has awarded almost $35 million for capital improvements to emergency and transitional housing facilities.

  • ADVOCAP, Inc. received $27,794 to add a fourth bedroom, replace the siding, windows, doors, and floors of its facility as well as remove trees to improve drainage issues.
  • Greater Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods, Inc. was granted $50,000 to build a duplex for long-term, affordable rental housing for up to eight individuals.
  • Solutions Recovery, Inc. was awarded $50,000 to rehabilitate multiple sober living homes, including roof replacement, lead abatement, and a bathroom addition.

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