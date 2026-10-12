WHEDA presents funds for Oshkosh housing projects

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Agency Foundation presented funds to three Oshkosh nonprofit housing organizations Monday.
ADVOCAP, Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods, and Solutions Recovery received funds totaling more than $127,000.
The Housing Grant Program is a statewide initiative that provides capital funding to develop and improve housing and shelters for Wisconsin’s most vulnerable residents. Since its inception, the WHEDA Foundation has awarded almost $35 million for capital improvements to emergency and transitional housing facilities.
- ADVOCAP, Inc. received $27,794 to add a fourth bedroom, replace the siding, windows, doors, and floors of its facility as well as remove trees to improve drainage issues.
- Greater Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods, Inc. was granted $50,000 to build a duplex for long-term, affordable rental housing for up to eight individuals.
- Solutions Recovery, Inc. was awarded $50,000 to rehabilitate multiple sober living homes, including roof replacement, lead abatement, and a bathroom addition.