Construction & Real Estate

Wisconsin creates modular building regulatory framework

Last November, Boldt lifted 46 preconstructed apartments onto the top two floors of the new Trout Museum of Art, a four‑story, mixed-use project in downtown Appleton.
Last November, Boldt lifted 46 preconstructed apartments onto the top two floors of the new Trout Museum of Art, a four‑story, mixed-use project in downtown Appleton.
Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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Wisconsin has established a regulatory framework for commercial modular buildings and building elements – providing manufacturers, design professionals, contractors, owners, and code officials with a defined pathway for the use of off-site construction in commercial building projects.

The program recognizes the growing use of factory-built construction while maintaining Wisconsin’s requirements for building safety, plan review, inspection, and code compliance.

Commercial modular construction may include complete building modules or individual building elements that are substantially fabricated or assembled at a manufacturing facility before being transported to the project site. Wisconsin’s program establishes a process for reviewing the manufacturer, construction documents, quality-control procedures, inspection program, and continuing compliance so that approved factory construction can be incorporated into projects throughout the state.

Click here to learn more about the Commercial Modular Building Program.

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