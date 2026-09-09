Wisconsin Economic Summit set for Sept. 30-Oct. 1

The fifth annual Wisconsin Economic Summit, “Determination to Dream,” is set for Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

The event offers leaders in business, education, government, community development, and related fields a chance to explore how to strengthen their competitive advantages, invest in talent and innovation, and create a more prosperous economy.

Sessions will examine workforce challenges, the outlook of young professionals entering the workforce, and the ideas and industries shaping Wisconsin’s future.

The summit’s keynote speaker will be George Packer, a nationally recognized author and staff writer for The Atlantic. Packer’s address will explore the social, economic, and cultural forces shaping America and what they mean for leaders navigating uncertainty.

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Other speakers at this year’s event include:

Kate Markgraf, three-time Olympic medalist, FIFA Women’s World Cup champion

Thomas Kemp, Ph.D., chair and professor, UW-Eau Claire Department of Economics

Vivek Swaminathan, CEO, Cardamom Health

Deb Carey, owner, New Glarus Brewing Company

This year’s summit will feature breakout sessions that will allow attendees to share insights and experiences, learn about trends and strategies others are using, and get feedback on challenges and ideas.

The breakout sessions will focus on:

Exploring what Wisconsin’s education and workforce leaders are doing to build talent pipelines and make family-supporting careers more accessible.

Understanding the opportunities and barriers shaping economic mobility for young Wisconsinites as they advance their careers.

Looking forward to the ideas, industries, and partnerships defining Wisconsin’s future.

Visit the Wisconsin Economic Summit website, to find more details, agenda updates, and registration information.