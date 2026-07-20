Wisconsin Newspaper Association becomes Wisconsin NewsMedia Association

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association will adopt a new name: the Wisconsin NewsMedia Association.

The new name reflects the evolution of how Wisconsin news organizations deliver local journalism to their communities. The name change honors the association’s long and distinguished history while recognizing the realities of modern news consumption. The association was established in 1853 and is one of the oldest trade associations in Wisconsin.

While newspapers remain a cornerstone of local news, member organizations today publish content across multiple platforms, including websites, mobile applications, e-newsletters, podcasts, social media channels, streaming services and digital subscription products.

The transition to the Wisconsin NewsMedia Association acknowledges that today’s news consumers expect information to be available whenever and wherever they choose to access it. The new name also reflects the growing diversity of its membership, which now includes magazines and organizations whose primary news products are delivered digitally.