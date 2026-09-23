Wisconsin now 10th largest exporter of food, forestry and ag products in U.S.

Gov. Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin is now the 10th largest exporter of food, forestry and agricultural products in the United States.

The 2026 Quarter 2 reports show Wisconsin exports reached $2.13 billion in the first half of 2026—the highest first half year on record. According to the Q2 report, Wisconsin exports increased 5.42 percent compared to the first half of 2025.

The 2021-23 budget marked the first time that state funding had been allocated to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s International Agribusiness Center. 2021 Wisconsin Act 92 later provided metrics for this investment.

In collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, DATCP submitted a strategic five-year plan for the funding, named the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, to the Wisconsin State Legislature on Dec. 31, 2021. This initiative aims to boost the export of dairy, meat, crop, and other agricultural products by 25 percent and allows DATCP to have flexibility to respond and react to changing market conditions.

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The WIAE has helped raise Wisconsin’s national standing in agricultural exports from 13th to 10th in the years since its creation. In his latest budget, the governor secured ongoing funding for this essential program. More information on the WIAE is available on DATCP’s website.

The 2025-27 Biennial Budget provides: