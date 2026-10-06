Wisconsin to host Tech Hubs in Milwaukee

Wisconsin will bring leaders from several federally designated Tech Hubs together in Milwaukee to share strategies and explore opportunities for collaboration.

In July, the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced its intent to invest $169 million across six additional Tech Hubs, expanding implementation funding into areas including pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturing, quantum technology, critical materials and advanced manufacturing.

The announcement builds on the first round of implementation awards, which included approximately $49 million for the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub to advance personalized medicine through connected initiatives spanning health data, screening, image-guided therapy, workforce development and commercialization.

That growing national network will come together in Wisconsin during BioForward’s 2026 Wisconsin Biohealth Summit, Oct. 21–22 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee.

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Tech Hubs expected to be represented in Milwaukee include:

Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub — advancing personalized medicine through health data, screening, image-guided therapy, commercialization and workforce development.

Heartland BioWorks (Indiana) — expanding biotechnology and biomanufacturing capacity to accelerate the development and production of life-saving medicines.

Kansas City BioSecure Manufacturing Tech Hub (Kansas and Missouri) — modernizing biologics manufacturing and strengthening domestic supply chains.

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Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Tech Hub (Virginia) — developing and scaling advanced, AI-enabled domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Minnesota MedTech Hub 3.0 — bringing medical devices, advanced microelectronics and artificial intelligence together to advance smart medtech.

Bloch Quantum Tech Hub (Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin) — scaling U.S. production of quantum materials, components and subsystems.

Summit attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the Screening for Life mobile screening unit onsite, offering a firsthand look at one of the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub initiatives moving from development into community implementation.

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The Tech Hub sessions are part of BioForward’s 2026 Wisconsin Biohealth Summit, themed From Molecule to Medicine: Delivering Successful Patient Outcomes.