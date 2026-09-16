Women in Leadership breakfast is Oct. 14

The Fox Cities Chamber’s Women in Leadership Breakfast will give attendees the opportunity to hear four local women leaders sharing their experiences, challenges, successes and lessons learned.

The Women in Leadership Breakfast will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 7:30-10 a.m. at West Edison Rivery in Appleton.

Panelists for this year’s breakfast include:

Jenni Eickelberg, Corporate Responsibility Manager, Fox Cities – Thrivent

Nikki Gerhard, Executive Director – LEAVEN

Yee Lee Vue, Owner – Bowl Ninety-One & Little Siam

Millaine Wells, Host, Local 5 LIVE & Midwest Farm Weekly – WFRV-TV

The panel will be moderated by Lalu Bere, Senior Brand Manager – Plexus Corp.

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The Women in Leadership Breakfast is designed for both women and men and offers an opportunity to learn from leaders with diverse backgrounds and experiences while connecting with other professionals from throughout the Fox Cities.

To purchase tickets, visit https://members.foxcc.net/chamber-events/Details/2026-women-in-leadership-1563523?sourceTypeId=Website.