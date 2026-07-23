Women’s Fund ‘Powerful’ event to feature Paralympian as keynote

The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay will celebrate stories of inspiration at its “Powerful” event Sept. 17.

Keynote speaker Alana Nichols will share her story of grit and resilience.

After suffering a spinal cord injury at 17 while attempting a back flip on her snowboard, Alana quickly transitioned to adaptive sports. She is a five-time Paralympian (2008-2016), a six-time medalist, and is the first American woman to win gold medals at both Summer (Wheelchair Basketball) and Winter (Alpine Ski Racing) Games.

Doors for Powerful at the Resch Expo will open at 10 a.m. for networking, to view the silent auction, and to purchase raffle tickets. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m., with the program featuring Nichols to follow. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wfpower26.givesmart.com.