Write On, Door County director wants to hear your story

Get to know Amy Hennings

Executive director, Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County first appeared on Amy Hennings’ radar when she was searching for resources for her daughter, Lila, after the family relocated from West Bend to Door County in 2023. Lila participated in Write On’s Kids WOW! (Week of Words) Creative Camp program for three summers starting in 2024, giving Hennings an opportunity to learn more about the nonprofit and its work. Write On, Door County offers a variety of creative writing programs, a writers’ residency, a library and walking trails on its 59‑acre campus in Fish Creek.

In June, Hennings was named executive director, replacing Al DeGenova, who retired in April. Hennings’ career includes nonprofit leadership, higher education and consulting. She has a PhD in educational psychology, is a licensed counselor and children’s therapist, and still teaches part‑time at Alverno College as an adjunct professor.

What are some of Write On, Door County’s regular events?

We have Memoir Mondays, when we work with people who would like to begin writing their memoirs. It’s not necessarily for publication, but for sharing with their families. We have a women’s program, which is encouraging women who may have never written before, or who are looking for mentorship, and that will be starting up this fall. Women can apply to be part of this group at no cost to them.

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While Write On is for all ages of writers, it seems like you do have a very strong youth component.

It’s an increasing focus of ours. We’re trying to hold more youth‑focused events, just to continue to spark that interest in writing and encourage that talent. I have meetings with some of the local schools, and we’re going to try to create after‑school writing clubs led by local authors.

What role do you feel organizations like Write On have as the use of technology like digital media and AI proliferates?

The more we see children interacting with devices, we’re seeing increasing delays developmentally in terms of their writing skills, attention span, socialization skills and emotional regulation. Write On has a very, very important role in ensuring kids continue to develop [these] skills. We are going to be key in helping kids continue to develop on all levels of development versus losing ground.

WriteCon26

A day for middle school and high school writers

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

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Time: 9:30 a.m. ‑ 3:30 p.m.

Location: MUSE Sturgeon Bay

Sessions explore fiction, poetry, journalism and more. Visit writeondoorcounty.org to register.