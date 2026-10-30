Youth advocacy and mentor groups seek volunteers

Four youth-serving organizations in Northeast Wisconsin announced a regional volunteer recruitment campaign called “Step Up. Show Up.”

This initiative strives to increase participation in local youth mentoring and advocacy programs. It is supported by an unspecified investment from the J. J. Keller Foundation, Inc. Learn more at Step Up.Show Up. – Step Up. Show Up. Change Lives.

The campaign will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin, Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Wisconsin, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Brown County and Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Fox Cities.

As demand continues to rise, it has become increasingly difficult for the organizations to recruit mentors and advocates, resulting in lengthy waitlists. Step Up. Show Up. is a coordinated response to elevate volunteerism at all four nonprofits.

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“Step Up. Show Up.” is designed to build awareness around the critical need for volunteers, and to connect residents with opportunities that match their interests, schedules and desire to make a difference.

“The goal of this campaign is to inspire generational change,” said Monica Stage, executive director of the J. J. Keller Foundation, Inc. “We know it only takes one caring adult to change the trajectory of a young person’s life. By helping more volunteers discover opportunities to mentor and advocate for our youth, the Foundation hopes to strengthen families, improve outcomes for children and build a more connected community for years to come.”