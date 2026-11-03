‘Financially Feral’ offers advice to millennial women

Sarah Paulson has released a book on personal finance for millennial women, “Financially Feral: Basic Finance for Not-So-Basic B*tches.”

Paulson is a certified financial planner and the founder of Valkyrie Financial based in Appleton. She was recognized by Insight as a 2025 40 Under 40 recipient.

Financially Feral presents a millennial woman’s approach to personal finance and wealth management, departing from unworkable, one-size-fits-all models for growing and protecting wealth. Paulson said it offers a comprehensive financial blueprint that adapts to your spending habits and lifestyle choices, not the other way around.

The book is organized into five parts that take you from your personal attitudes about money to spending plans, investing, insurance, taxes, and estate planning. Across 13 chapters, it covers managing debt. preparing for retirement, choosing investment accounts, understanding financial protection, and navigating delicate conversations about inheritance and family planning.

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The book can be found at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HNM6N5KY